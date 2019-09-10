SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was arrested for DUI after witnesses say he was going about 80 miles per hour before crashing into two power poles and ending up in the front yard of a home.
It happened shortly before 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 7 in the 200 block of West Queen Avenue in north Spokane. The driver, who was identified as 50-year-old Allen Taylor, wasn't hurt but showed signs of impairment when officers arrived, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Fortunately no one was injured in the crash and Avista Utilities arrived at the scene to repair damage to the power poles.
In 2017, Spokane Police started a DUI Enforcement Team, which includes two full-time officers. Police encourage anyone who sees someone driving recklessly or someone who may be driving under the influence to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and report it.