FOUR LAKES, Wash. - One driver has been arrested for a DUI after crashing into a Washington State Department of Transportation plow truck around 1 a.m. on Dec. 5.

SR 904 was partially blocked both ways as a result of this crash. Washington State Patrol says the driver has minor injuries.

