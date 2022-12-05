Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Patchy light freezing drizzle and areas of light snow. Localized glazing of ice due to freezing drizzle. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of Northeast and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Localized light ice accumulations will contribute to winter driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations up to an inch in the mountainous terrain of Shoshone county are expected today including Lookout Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&