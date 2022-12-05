FOUR LAKES, Wash. - One driver has been arrested for a DUI after crashing into a Washington State Department of Transportation plow truck around 1 a.m. on Dec. 5.
SR 904 was partially blocked both ways as a result of this crash. Washington State Patrol says the driver has minor injuries.
Traffic: SR 904 near Four Lakes (I-90), vehicle vs. @WSDOT_East plow truck. Minor injuries luckily. The driver of the car is under arrest for DUI. Partially blocking both lanes. RS pic.twitter.com/WOneoxod35— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) December 5, 2022