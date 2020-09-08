Driver arrested for DUI after fleeing crash and slamming into north Spokane home

According to Spokane Police, a possibly impaired driver collided into another car before smashing into a north Spokane home.
SPD said 30-year-old Dale Cusick was involved in a minor collision on Francis and A Street.
Cusick fled the scene and drove two blocks before losing control of his car and smashing into a home.
SPD said the damage to the home is extensive.
As officers responded, the passenger in Cusick's car handed a backpack to a third person who ran from the crash.
Officers arrested Cusick for DUI. SPD said he has five previous felony convictions.
