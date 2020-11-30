A diver is in custody for felony eluding, hit and run and DUI after a crash Monday morning. 

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, it happened on eastbound I-90 near Argonne. 

The hit and run vehicle was missing their right front tire after a crash in the city of Spokane. 

WSP attempted to stop the driver who fled. The driver eventually slid off I-90 while fleeing.

The driver was then taken into custody. 

