A diver is in custody for felony eluding, hit and run and DUI after a crash Monday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, it happened on eastbound I-90 near Argonne.
The hit and run vehicle was missing their right front tire after a crash in the city of Spokane.
WSP attempted to stop the driver who fled. The driver eventually slid off I-90 while fleeing.
The driver was then taken into custody.
