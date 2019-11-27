SPOKANE, Wash. - A man remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Spokane Valley last weekend.
A man has since been arrested after admitting he was the driver involved in the crash.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Valley Hospital early on Sunday, November 24.
Emergency room staff reported two men arrived, one of which was unconscious and severely injured from what appeared to be a vehicle collision. The unconscious victim's injuries were life-threatening and he was flown to a hospital downtown for treatment.
Deputies learned the men were dropped off at the hospital by the mother of the second man who had minor injuries. He claimed to have no recollection of what happened.
Deputies went to the address of the registered owner of the car driven by the woman who dropped the men off. A man, later identified as 45-year-old Ryan Elliott, answered the door.
Elliott admitted to deputies that he was the driver of the car involved in the crash. He said he picked up the men in Mead earlier in the evening and was giving them a ride to his home. Elliott said he saw an animal or child in the roadway and swerved, which, to the best of his memory, caused him to crash into a parked truck.
He didn't remember where the crash happened but knew it was somewhere in the Spokane Valley, possibly near 16th and Balfour. After the crash, Elliott said he walked away to find help. He said his mother picked up the two men near the scene of the crash.
A check of 911 call records revealed no report of the incident or a crash involving Elliott's vehicle. Deputies checked the area where the crash might have happened and found Elliott's Mazda in the 1700 block of S. Balfour. The vehicle had extensive damage and debris was strewn all over the roadway.
It appeared the Mazda had been traveling north on Balfour, crossed into the southbound portion of the road and continued onto the dirt shoulder, where it slid sideways before hitting the parked truck. A large amount of blood was seen inside the Mazda and the driver's side airbag curtain was deployed.
Elliott submitted to voluntary field sobriety tests and no signs of impairment were seen. Deputies arrested him for felony hit and run and took him to the Spokane County Jail where he was booked.
As of Wednesday morning, the victim remains in critical condition.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call Corporal Welton at (509)477-3237.
