SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An arrest was made Wednesday after a a vehicle allegedly crossed the center line of E. Mission Avenue, colliding head-on with another car.
Spokane Valley deputies and firefighters responded to help free a woman trapped in her vehicle. She was ultimately freed and taken to the hospital where she is believed to have serious but not life threatening injuries.
Deputies said the suspect driver is 39-year-old David Gilchunmogon. They said probable cause was developed indicating he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A search warrant was signed to take a blood sample.
Gilchunmogon was taken to Spokane County Jail to be booked on felony vehicular assault after being medically evaluated.