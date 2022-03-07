LIBERTY LAKE, Wash - According to Washington State Patrol, the driver of the offending car is being charged with second-degree negligent driving after striking two other cars and sending one to the hospital.
They said the driver of that vehicle is 27-year-old Sydney Hemmert from Post Falls. She reportedly veered off of the highway, striking a barrier before overcorrecting and striking another car and a semi-truck.
The driver of the second car, Teresa Huckaby of Spokane Valley was forced under the semi's trailer and had to taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Last Updated: March 7 at 6:30 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol says I-90 one mile east of Liberty Lake is closed because of a multi-vehicle crash.
The Washington State Patrol says one car rolled onto its roof. Another car in pinned underneath a semi truck. Crews are currently working to free the driver of that car.
There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.