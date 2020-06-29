UPDATE: Washington State Patrol has identified the people involved in deadly crash, and one of them has been charged with vehicular homicide.
Officials say 22-year-old Josiah Stoke was speeding and possibly under the influence when he crashed into a truck driven by 36-year-old Matthew Mischenko.
Mischenko wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead on scene.
Stoke was injured and taken to Sacred Heart.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Investigators with the Washington State Patrol are investigating after a deadly crash shut down a Spokane Valley roadway.
Troopers said the driver of a car was speeding and possibly intoxicated when they slammed into a truck near Trent and Butler, pushing the truck across the road.
The driver of the truck was killed and the driver of the car was badly injured and taken to the hospital.
Troopers haven't released the names of anyone involved in the crash.
