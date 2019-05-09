UPDATE:
Authorities investigating a major crash on the Freya/Greene St. Bridge Thursday morning say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another passenger may have walked away from the scene.
Police say a car was heading northbound across the bridge, hit a divider, then another car and then back into the northbound lane.
Police say the driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries by a private party.
The driver of the car in the northbound lane had to be cut out of the car by firefighters and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses tell police a passenger from the car in the northbound lane hobbled away from the scene and officers are looking for that person.
Police tell KHQ they are still investigating and looking into vehicular assault and a possible DUI.
The bridge will remain closed until at least 10:00 am.
Previous Coverage:
