YAKIMA, Wash. — One person is dead and one is injured following a crash near Yakima Monday afternoon.
On Aug. 7, the Naches Fire Department (NFD) was dispatched after receiving multiple reports of a truck hitting a tree near Milepost 167 on US Highway 12. As stated from NFD, a helicopter and an ambulance from Yakima were immediately called to assist.
Mutual aid was also called for from Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue District number 14 due to the vehicle's proximity to the river.
NFD says the truck had been towing a trailer when the steel hitch was ripped out of the back during the accident.
The patient with minor injuries was taken to the hospital and is listed in fair condition.
NFD warns drivers of the mountain pass as it becomes hectic over the weekend with upwards of 40,000 travelers. Many incidences have been reported to the fire department of near misses and erratic drivers.
"Please have patience and drive carefully so you can get to your destination safely," NFD said.
According NFD, the scene was released to Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation for further investigation.