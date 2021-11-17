Browne St. Crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was badly injured during a crash near S Brown St. and Pacific Ave. in Downtown Spokane.
 
Officers said at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two women had gotten into an altercation. One woman began walking north on Browne St. while the other got into a vehicle and drove the wrong way on Browne, striking the woman before crashing into a concrete structure.
 
The woman who was hit was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. The driver was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
 
Police said the collision was likely deliberate.
 
They're asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident 2021-20197916.

