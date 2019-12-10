HAYDEN, Idaho - Three people were hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a single-car rollover crash that involved the driver being ejected from the car in Hayden Monday night.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies and Northern Lakes Fire & EMS responded to the roll-over crash in the area of Hayden Lake Rd. and Dodd Rd around 7:20 p.m., saying it was initially reported that one occupant was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle had rolled on top of them. The nature of the crash led to the Traffic Investigation Team being dispatched.
Emergency response personnel determined at the scene that the car was traveling at a very high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, rolled and struck a power pole. All three occupants were conscious and alert, with two transported to Kootenai Health via ambulance and the other being transported to Kootenai Health by a relative.
Investigators determined that Triston Beach, 22 of Coeur d'Alene, was driving and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. The KCSO says Beach wasn't wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
The other two passengers were 20-year-old Hollie Linton of Coeur d'Alene and 27-year-old Kamron Weber of Hayden. Both sustained significant but non life-threatening injuries.
"The investigation revealed that none of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt and alcohol and or drugs were a contributing factor to the accident," the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said. "At this time, the crash is still under investigation and charges against the driver will be forthcoming."
