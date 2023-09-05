MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A driver in Moses Lake has died after crashing his car into a power pole and coming into contact with energized power lines Monday night.
On Sept. 4 around 11:00 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle crash near the 5300-block of Road W-Northeast near Ruff.
As they arrived on scene they saw a car had crashed into a utility pole. The driver, for unknown reasons, crossed the southbound lane, drove into a ditch and hit the pole.
After the collision, the pole was broke in half and the power lines fell right above the vehicle.
Investigators on scene determined that the driver had died after he got out of his vehicle and got electrocuted from the energized power lines.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames following the crash, which firefighters were able to extinguish quickly.
This is still ongoing and is under investigation.