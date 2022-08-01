SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning accident on the I-90 that resulted in a rolled semitruck fully blocking the road.
According to WSP, the semitruck hauling seafood and a 2015 red Dodge Dart were headed westbound around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 when the driver of the Dodge drifted into the right lane, colliding with the left front of the semi.
The semi left the roadway to the right and collided with a fence before rolling and coming to a rest on the driver's side on Geiger Rd. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Miami, Florida, was injured and transported to Sacred Heart for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The Dodge left the roadway to the left and struck the inside median before coming to a rest. The report states the car was totaled, but the driver, also wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the Dodge, a 26-year-old Spokane man, was determined to be driving under the influence. WSP has reported the cause of the crash as vehicular assault. Earlier reports indicated he is in police custody at this time.
The road was closed for a few hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.
Last updated: Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m.
