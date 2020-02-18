Tuesday morning, Idaho State Police responded to a two-car crash on US 95 in Lewiston.
According to ISP, 23-year-old Kanin Morrell was entering US 95 from Nez Perce Drive in a Chevrolet Cobalt when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a Chevrolet truck driven by 45-year-old Guy Broncheau.
Both vehicles ended up in the median. Morrell was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown.
ISP said the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.