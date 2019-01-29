A driver falling asleep at the wheel led to a two-vehicle collision in Orofino Monday morning.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Department, Orofino Fire Rescue and Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the collision at mile post 48.5 on Highway 12 around 8:15 on Monday.

Police say 43-year-old Joshua Fleming of Weippe, Idaho, fell asleep at the wheel and crossed the center lane, striking an oncoming vehicle pulling a boat trailer before continuing across the lane and striking the embankment and coming to a rest on the car's top.

The driver of the vehicle pulling the boat, 48-year-old Frank Hahn of Emmett, Idaho, had two passengers in the vehicle, but none of the three were injured.

Fleming sustained minor injuries and was cited for inattentive driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.