SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A driver traveling east on State Route 290 early Saturday morning fell asleep and was ejected from their car.
According to a Washington State Patrol release, the crash happened near N. Campbell Road.
The driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, crossed over the opposite side of the highway and drove into the ditch. Their car rolled, ejecting them.
Medical units transported the driver to Sacred Heart, no word on the severity of their injuries.
They were charged with negligent driving.