Driver flees after crashing semi hauling potatoes

Tuesday morning, a semi-truck hauling potatoes through Adams County rolled onto its side. 

According to Adams County Sheriff's, the 27-year-old driver, Adrian Michael fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies then found out that Michael has an outstanding felony warrant for illegal possession of a firearm.

He is now facing other charges related to the wreck.

If you see Michael, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

