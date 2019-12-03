Driver flees after crashing semi hauling potatoes

Tuesday morning, a semi-truck hauling potatoes through Adams County rolled onto its side.
According to Adams County Sheriff's, the 27-year-old driver, Adrian Michael fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Deputies then found out that Michael has an outstanding felony warrant for illegal possession of a firearm.
He is now facing other charges related to the wreck.
If you see Michael, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
