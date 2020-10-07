SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and Major Crimes Unit are investigating a hit and run involving a Lime scooter that left the scooter rider with significant injuries.
SPD said it happened just before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at Nevada Street and Wabash Avenue.
After the driver hit the scooter rider, they fled.
The Spokane Fire Department treated the victim on scene. The victim was transported to a hospital for life threatening injuries.
If you have information or surveillance video from the area and have not already spoken to law enforcement, police ask you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident #2020-20176511.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.