KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said a situation could have ended much worse after arrested a drunk driver. 

Trooper John Bryant said around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, a car struck a semi-trailer on westbound I-90 near the Vantage bridge. 

Due to the crash, the right lane was blocked for two and a half hours. 

The driver of the white car was booked for DUI, obstruction, false statements and a suspended license. 

