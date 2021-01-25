KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said a situation could have ended much worse after arrested a drunk driver.
Trooper John Bryant said around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, a car struck a semi-trailer on westbound I-90 near the Vantage bridge.
Due to the crash, the right lane was blocked for two and a half hours.
The driver of the white car was booked for DUI, obstruction, false statements and a suspended license.
