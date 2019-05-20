A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a power pole in north Spokane Monday morning.
The SUV crashed into the pole near Lincoln Rd. & Crestline St. in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area.
Police said the driver was taken to the hospital, and believe they may have had a seizure that led to them crashing.
Avista crews responded to the scene to assess the power pole.
Drivers are asked to proceed through the area with caution. It is unknown at this point when the power pole will be fixed.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
BREAKING: an SUV has hit a power pole by Lincoln Road and Crestline Street in North Spokane. Be careful if you’re driving through the area. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/Om6117GHSU— KHQ Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) May 20, 2019