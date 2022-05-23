Driver identified in Yakima Air Terminal control tower crash Authorities suspect 19-year-old Vance Jordan had been driving under the influence at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle and crash…

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Air Terminal cancelled operations Friday, May 20 following a car's high speed crash into the control tower and power boxes.

The driver's identity has now been released. Authorities say 19-year-old Vance Jordan had been driving under the influence at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tower. Injuries sustained in the accident ultimately claimed his life.

Power boxes were also hit in the collision, and flights were cancelled in and out of the terminal all of Friday following the incident.

Last updated on May 23 at 3:45 p.m.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Yakima Police Department has now confirmed the driver died from their injuries.

Previous:

Yakima police officers say the Yakima Air Terminal is closed after a serious car crash into power boxes and the control tower.

The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said there will be no flights for now while they investigate and clean up the crash.

Officers believe the car hit the power boxes at a high rate of speed and launched into the control tower.

YPD believes the driver may have been under the influence and is currently facing life threatening injuries.

YPD did not say when the airport would reopen.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.