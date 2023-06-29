SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a 34-year-old woman for driving under the influence (DUI), driving while suspended and warrants for assault in the 4th degree and 2 DUI's.
Deputies were called to a report of a vehicle collision in a parking lot in the 600 block of W. Francis Avenue on June 28.
The caller stated a vehicle backed into the front of her car, and the driver seemed to be unconscious.
As deputies arrive they saw a gray Chevrolet Malibu with its rear bumper still in contact with an SUV. The woman was in the drivers seat of the Malibu with keys in the ignition.
As the suspect identified herself, deputies noted her speech was slow and slurred. She said she was a paper delivery driver and had been working for almost 24 hours and fell asleep at the wheel.
After checking her information, it showed her license was suspended and she had multiple warrants for her arrest.
She was arrested and during a search deputies found a small piece of aluminum foil in her pocket that was covered with a black substance.
She denied using any drugs, but when deputies showed her the foil she admitted to smoking fentanyl the night before.
Washington State Patrol Troopers did a drug recognition expert (DRE) evaluation and they believed she was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant and a narcotic.
She has been booked into Spokane County Jail for DUI, Driving while Suspended and her warrants for assault 4th degree (DV) and DUI (2 counts). A criminal history check showed the suspect had two prior convictions for DUI in 2021.