A man in a stolen Prius drove through 3 Washington counties, going the wrong way on I-5 at speeds up to 100 mph before crashing Tuesday.
First reported by the Seattle Times, the driver of a truck stole the Prius from another motorist after getting a flat tire near Pierce County.
The driver sped off in the stolen vehicle, hitting speeds of nearly 100 mph all while driving north in I-5's southbound lanes.
Police shut down lanes and deployed spike strips, apparently disabling the Prius enough that it crashed into another truck near Tulalip Casino.
The driver attempted to steal the truck but was taken into custody on DUI and other charges.
No injuries were reported from the pursuit or following crash.
Update: Suspect is also in custody for DUI. See below for video uploaded by a Sean Henderson. Incredible that this ended without injuries. https://t.co/AepqSADRAt— Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) May 19, 2021