ATHOL, Idaho - A Bonners man has been arrested on a warrant for murder Thursday after he allegedly shot the driver of the car he was in as they traveled on Highway 95.
The resulting crash happened on April 13. Kootenai County deputies responded to a multi-car collision. Reports said that Melyssa L. Schloe crossed the center line and side-swiped a motorcycle and another car.
Schloe was found deceased on the scene.
Kootenai County investigators later found that the passenger in Schloe's car, Victor A. Claus, shot Schloe as she drove, causing her to veer into oncoming traffic.
Claus was arrested after being released from the hospital. He is currently in Kootenai County Jail. A court date for Claus has not been set.