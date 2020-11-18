SPOKANE, Wash. - the driver involved in a road rage crash that left one person dead and another in critical condition is now facing vehicular homicide charges our news partners at the Spokesman-Review reported.
I-90 westbound was closed for several hours east of Spokane on Friday, October 1, following a crash around 1 p.m. The Spokesman-Review reported that investigators believe the two-vehicle crash occurred after Casey L. Walker, 40, tried to cut off another car and instead crashed, killing his passenger, 50-year-old Lynn K. Chapman.
Walker's Jeep struck the other car with its left rear quarter panel, rolled and knocked a chunk of concrete from the road barrier into the eastbound lanes of I-90, which was hit by a third car. The Spokesman-Review reported that Chapman wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Jeep and pronounced dead at the scene. Walker also wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
A vehicular homicide charge is possible for Walker. The WSP is looking for any witnesses who might have information about the crash. They are asked to contact WSP Detective Troy Corkins at (509) 227-6643 or troy.corkins@wsp.wa.gov.
Walker will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
