SPOKANE, Wash. - A pedestrian near River Park Square suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the driver of the car had been paying attention to a Christmas display near Howard and Main when they hit the pedestrian.
They were traveling at a slow speed when the collision occurred and the man who was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was described as being in his 40s or 50s.
The driver of the car was cooperative. There was no indication of intoxication on anybody's part, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.