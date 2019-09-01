Saturday at 5 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Blanchard Cutoff and Coyote Pass, north of Spirit Lake, Idaho.
According to Idaho State Police, 28-year-old Gregg Ross lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.
Twenty-seven-year-old passenger Brittany Hunter was ejected from the vehicle.
Ross and the two children in the backseat were transported to the hospital by ground while Hunter was transported by air.
Ross and Hunter were not wearing seatbelts.
All have non-life-threatening injuries.