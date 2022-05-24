SEATTLE, Wash. - A two-car rollover at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle prompted a water rescue Tuesday morning after some reported one of the drivers may have been ejected off of the bridge.
Washington State Patrol said one of the drivers, believed to be a man, may have either been sent over the side of the bridge or could have just walked away based on conflicting reports.
The diver team have searched the area under and around the bridge for about an hour before the rescue mission turned into a recovery mission. The driver still hasn't been located.
The other driver stayed on the scene of the crash and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.