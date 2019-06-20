SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Valley deputy received minor injuries after a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The driver of that stolen vehicle remains on the run.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy first spotted the BMW driving erratically near 5th and Freya Wednesday evening. A check of the license plate revealed the car was reported stolen on June 14.
The pursuit entered eastbound I-90, weaving in and out of traffic but came to an end when the BMW sideswiped the center barrier and crashed.
The man who was driving jumped out and ran north across the westbound lanes of traffic.
A westbound Spokane Valley deputy who was arriving to assist, was then involved in a crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A perimeter was established to search for the missing driver of the BMW, but he was not found.
Two female passengers who'd also been in the BMW told deputies that they didn't know the man who'd been driving or that the car was stolen. They explained the driver had pulled up next to them while they were walking to the store and they'd accepted his offer for a ride.
The passengers were later released without charges.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the two crashes and the stolen vehicle incident.
The Spokane Valley deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was later released with minor injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident or who can help identify the driver who fled is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case #10083833.