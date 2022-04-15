SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday evening, April 11, first responders responded to reports of a vehicle driving off the roadway and into the river just off east South Riverton Ave. Spokane police, firefighters, and AMR personnel arrived for the water rescue and were able to remove all five occupants from the vehicle.
Initial reports suggested only one person received minor injuries, however one passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. The driver, 19-year-old Serenity Dalziel, was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries before she was booked into Spokane County Jail for vehicular assault.
Upon investigation, it was revealed one passenger was still a minor, and the driver was impaired by cannabis and likely speeding. One passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Because of these factors, Dalziel now faces two counts of vehicular assault, as well as a charge of reckless endangerment of a juvenile. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Spokane Police states, "This is an important reminder to teens and parents as we head into prom, graduation and the summer months. One of the number one killers of our teens are crashes and top contributing factors are impairment, speed, and not wearing a seatbelt.
"It’s important to remember that alcohol is not the only substance that causes impairment. Among numerous others, cannabis is also a common substance seen in impaired drivers. It’s been shown cannabis impairment reduces reaction times and often the collisions involve high speeds leading to serious injuries and fatalities."
For more information, visit the Washington Traffic Safety Commission website.
Last updated on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Emergency crews responded to a water rescue call on Monday night after reports came in of a truck in the Spokane River just before 11 p.m. All five occupants managed to escape the sinking vehicle, though two of them were taken to the hospital from injuries.
Police are investigated the incident and have not released information regarding events leading up to the crash. However, the driver of the truck has been arrested for DUI.