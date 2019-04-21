SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was pronounced dead after a rollover crash early Saturday in Spokane County.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 11900 block of S. Gardner Road. A caller had reported the crash and that the driver didn't appear to be alive.
Authorities arrived at the scene where the male driver, and only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead.
The initial investigation shows the car was traveling south on Gardner Road when it left the roadway. The car continued into a ditch and began to roll before colliding with a large tree, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The driver was found not to be wearing a seat belt. According to the investigation, speed was a factor and impairment may have also been a factor in the crash.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death at a later date, when appropriate.