KAMIAH, Idaho - A driver was rescued at the bottom of a canyon off of Highway 64 after spending a night exposed to the elements.
According to the Kamiah Fire-Rescue (KFR), crews were dispatched at about 9 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a vehicle in a canyon.
KFR crews, assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County Sheriff's Office and bystanders, arrived at the scene to find the vehicle about 350 feet down the canyon from the roadway.
The driver had been in the vehicle since about 10:00 pm Saturday night was exposed to the elements overnight. The driver was found in stable condition, treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital.