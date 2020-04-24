COLBERT, Wash - Two people are in the hospital following a short pursuit that ended when the driver went off a 60-foot cliff in Colbert.
According to deputies, it started when they tired to stop the driver for driving a stolen vehicle.
The driver sped of, and quickly left the road near Fender and Hatch. Deputies said he drove through a field and then went off a 60-foot cliff. The vehicle came to rest upside down.
Both the driver and passenger inside were taken to the hospital, however, their conditions are unknown.
No word on what other charges they will be facing.
