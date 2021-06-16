Driver slams into WSDOT truck on westbound I-90 near Ritzville

RITZVILLE, Wash. - An attenuator truck that's goal is to protect Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews did just that Wednesday morning.
A driver slammed into the back of the truck as crews were working on westbound I-90 near Ritzville, according to WSDOT.
No one was hurt and the Washington State Patrol is investigating the driver for possible drowsy driving.
"We are glad the attenuator did its job and it didn't turn out worse," WSDOT wrote on Facebook. "But a reminder AGAIN that it's the time of year when you'll see a lot of road work happening so please be sure you're alert, aware and focused when operating a vehicle. Move over and slow down when you see road workers. Let's make it a safe summer for everyone."