MOSES LAKE, WA - Grant County Sheriff's Office says the driver in a vehicle pursuit from Moses Lake to Warden sustained minor injured after suffering a medical emergency.

Around 11 a.m., a Grant County deputy says they watched a white SUV going the wrong way on State Route 17 near Yonezawa Blvd. The deputy tried stopping the car but it kept driving.

Washington State Patrol then took over the pursuit, with the aid of Grant County Sheriff's deputies.

The SUV was driving from shoulder to shoulder and went into ditches on several occasions, according to police. Spike strips were deployed in an attempt to slow the vehicle down but the SUV eventually went off the road near Warden, crashing into a thick pile of brush.

The 65-year-old driver was suffering a diabetic emergency and transported to Samaritan Hospital for minor injuries.

No charges are expected and no one else was hurt.