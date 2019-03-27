KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - One driver suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Kootenai County.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of N. Meyer Rd and W. Hayden Ave Wednesday afternoon. Crews found a Toyota pickup had collided with a Peterbilt line truck, owned by Kootenai Electric Cooperative of Hayden.
Preliminary investigation indicated the pickup was being driven by 54-year-old Mark Lopp. Authorities say Lopp failed to yeild from the stop sign on Meyer Rd at Hayden Ave. and began a left turn.
During that turn, he pulled directly into the path of the KEC line truck driven by 35-year-old Clint Ducken. The truck was also pulling a lowboy trailer with a backhoe.
Lopp and his passenger, 47-year-old Pete Pesetti, were taken to Kootenai Health. Lopp is currently in the Intensive Care Unit with life-threatening injuries.
Pesetti was also admitted but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Ducken was not injured.
Authorities say there are no initial signs of impairment from either driver and speed doesn't appear to have been a factor.
The investigation is continuing and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says more information will be released as it becomes available.