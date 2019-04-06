Driver suffers minor injuries, traffic backed up for miles after semi crash near Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi driver in western Washington amazingly only suffered minor injuries after a crash that left traffic backed up for miles.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the semi was traveling northbound on I-5 when it lost control and went through the barrier. Both trailers being hauled by the semi rolled.
The driver reportedly fell asleep and troopers are working to determine how long they had been driving prior to the crash and why he was so fatigued.
Trooper Johnson said the driver suffered minor injuries.