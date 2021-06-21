SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of driving under the influence of cannabis is in Spokane County Jail after crashing into a motorcycle and putting its rider in critical condition Sunday night.
The driver, 25-year-old Kevin Morris, collided with the motorcyclist while they waited for a pedestrian to cross the street at the corner of Nevada Street and Empire Avenue, according to Spokane police.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. SPD said because of the severity of their injuries, Major Crimes Traffic Unit was called to help with the investigation.
SPD said Morris was showing signs of impairment at the scene. A Drug Recognition Expert was brought to the scene to evaluate. SPD had probable cause that Morris was under the influence of cannabis and booked him into jail on vehicular assault and DUI.
SPD is reminding the community that there are more people out walking and riding motorcycles as the weather heats up and to be extra mindful when driving. They also said to avoid driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.