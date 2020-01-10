Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW TODAY... .A POTENT WINTER STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE INLAND NORTHWEST FRIDAY. LIGHT SNOW WILL BEGIN IN THE MORNING HOURS ON FRIDAY WITH SNOW INTENSITY INCREASING FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. SNOW SHOWERS WILL LINGER THROUGH SATURDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 25 MPH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN LOCAL AREAS OF DRIFTING SNOW. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE AND WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&