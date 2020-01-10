SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were arrested, including the driver who was reportedly under the influence of drugs and attempted to ram a Spokane Police Officer outside of his patrol vehicle prior to a pursuit on the South Hill Thursday night.
Spokane Police says around 9:47 p.m. Thursday an officer was in the area of 8th Ave. & Thor when they observed a maroon Dodge Stratus with no plates rolling through a stop sign.
The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the car stopped initially, but ultimately fled at a high rate of speed. SPD was unable to locate the vehicle at the time.
Around 20 minutes later, an SPD Corporal was in the area of 8th and Pittsburg St., observed the suspect vehicle driving and tried catching up to it. The officer thought the occupants would bail, so he exited his patrol vehicle.
Instead the driver went into reverse and drove at the officer, causing him to jump back into his patrol vehicle and nearly hitting him.
They then initiated a pursuit, which went through the Perry District before finally coming to an end at Perry St. and 20th Ave. The Corporal pinned his patrol vehicle against the suspect vehicle so that it wouldn't move anymore. The three occupants of the vehicle were detained without incident.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Haylie Pariseau. During a search incident to arrest, officers located substances consistent with heroin and methamphetamine.
A drug-recognition expert arrive on scene, evaluated Pariseau and said she was showing several signs of impairment while being under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree attemp to elude a police vehicle, second-degree assault of an officer, two counts for possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
SPD says Pariseau also has a warrant for an unrelated DUI case and had recently been released from the Spokane County Jail for second-degree robbery charges.
The second occupant in the vehicle was 19-year-old Wyatt Comer. During a search incident to arrest, there was ammunition found on Comer, including some loaded .380 cartridges and a shotgun shell.
A criminal history on Comer showed he was a convicted felon. An investigation revealed a gun was possibly thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit. An officer checked the area and found a .380 semi-auto Ruger at 11th Ave. & Pittsburg St.
Comer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He also had an unrelated warrant for malicious mischief.
A third occupant was released at the scene.
The vehicle was seized and is pending a search warrant.
"These types of situation could evolve quickly and could be extremely dangerous," SPD said in a release. "We are fortunate no Officers or any civilians were injured during this incident and the ones responsible are off the street."
