Driver uninjured after plow truck backs into Salmon Creek

Sunday morning, an Okanogan County plow truck driver is uninjured after accidentally backed into Salmon Creek.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the plow ended up on its side and partially in the creek.
Washington State Department of Ecology and Okanogan County Public Works are working together addressing a small amount of diesel that leaked into Salmon Creek.
Two large tow trucks were used to remove the plow truck.
