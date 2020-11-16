Driver walks away with minor injures after driving off an embankment on I-90
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington Food Industry Association email appears to expose upcoming COVID-19 restrictions in Washington
- Inslee to announce actions to combat COVID-19 rise in Washington Sunday morning
- Washington Emergency Management addresses panic buying at grocery stores
- I-90 closed in both directions at I-90 and US 2 interchange just west of Spokane and Sunset Hill
- Governor Inslee announces new COVID-19 restrictions for Washington
- Washington health officials schedule urgent media briefing for Tuesday due to accelerated COVID-19 transmission
- BREAKING: Gov. Inslee issues travel advisory for Washington
- SRHD responds to the restrictions set in place by Gov. Inslee
- "We're not changing anything"; Local gym vows to stay open despite restrictions
- 4 individuals may face charges for breaking CDA mask mandate, 5 businesses may face charges from the state
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.