SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver who Spokane Police believe is responsible for the three car crash on Rowan Avenue and Ash Street Wednesday afternoon was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened.
According to Spokane Police Officers, 81-year-old Edward Ellenz failed to yield for a stop sign and caused the crash. Ellenz suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital to be treated.
Ellenz was medically cleared and booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of vehicular assault.
One of the three vehicles involved in the crash was a school bus. None of the children on-board the bus were injured.
The other vehicle involved had two passengers inside. Both were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital and treated for their injuries.
The 29-year-old woman suffered a possible broke wrist, and the 5-year-old child suffered bruising, a cut lip and a black eye. Both are expected to be okay.
The investigation is on going.
