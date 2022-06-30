SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Early Thursday morning police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Monte Carlo headed eastbound I-90 eastbound.
Per Washington State Patrol, the driver was not cooperative and they did not pursue due to new laws in place.
The driver attempted to flee and left I-90, got off on the Broadway exit and overcorrected on the turn, which flipped the car.
The driver, described as a middle aged man, and the passenger fled on foot.
As KHQ got on scene police found the driver hiding in a local business, likely a truck shop.
We are unclear as to the location of the passenger at this moment.
BREAKING: Police were trying to conducted a traffic stop on I-90 headed east bound.Per WSP the driver was not cooperative, overcorrected and flipped his car, then ran on foot. While I was there they found the driver hiding in a local business. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/UJCnsO7t6W— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 30, 2022