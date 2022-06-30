BREAKING: Driver attempts to flee police, rolls car, runs on foot, found hiding in local business

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Early Thursday morning police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Monte Carlo headed eastbound I-90 eastbound.

Per Washington State Patrol, the driver was not cooperative and they did not pursue due to new laws in place.

The driver attempted to flee and left I-90, got off on the Broadway exit and overcorrected on the turn, which flipped the car.

The driver, described as a middle aged man, and the passenger fled on foot.

As KHQ got on scene police found the driver hiding in a local business, likely a truck shop.

We are unclear as to the location of the passenger at this moment.

