After seeing snow in various parts of the Inland Northwest Sunday, officials are asking people to drive with care Monday morning as there are chances of refreeze conditions on roadways.
The National Weather Service said untreated roads have the most potential to refreeze and become icy, asking drivers particularly in the Palouse or Central/Southern Idaho Panhandle to proceed with caution.
A quick reminder that locations that saw snow this past weekend may see refreeze conditions on roads this morning. Drive with care! #wawx #idwx https://t.co/shRXW4gjue— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 16, 2019
The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to watch our for icy patches on parts of Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene, Mica, Worley and Plummer.
US 95: Icy patches from Setters Road (7m N of Worley) to The South Coeur d' Alene City Limits (Coeur… https://t.co/jZSUUpfwqY— ITD (@IdahoStatewide) December 16, 2019
The Palouse has also been hit with some thick fog, leading to some flurries, possible slick road conditions and visibility issues going into early Monday morning.
City of Spokane crews are out sanding and deicing Monday morning working to improve conditions in arterials, bridges and hills.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the Clearwater Mountains until 10 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of 2-6" expected in valley locations and 6-12" in higher terrain and mountain passes.
The NWS is expecting dry and mostly cloudy conditions along with some patchy morning fog early this week, followed by some heavy mountain snow and chances for some moderate snow in the lowlands the remainder of the week.
A closer look into the week ahead -We'll start off with dry and mostly cloudy conditions before active weather returns mid-week. With the upcoming increase in holiday travel, keep an eye on the current and upcoming forecast: https://t.co/JHuOhcwEQ4 #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/fmLrPkvS9p— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 16, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.