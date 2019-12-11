SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Department of Transportation and City of Spokane crews are working to clear roads following an overnight storm, but in the meantime they along with first responders are asking drivers to be cautious and give them room to work.
City crews are deicing and sanding in arterials, with a focus on hills and bridges. Plows are being deployed in areas with enough accumulation.
The City of Spokane says crews had prepped the streets with deicer prior to the snow coming down, and they have been out all early morning. They recommend slowing down and driving for conditions and to watch following distances.
City crews have been out since early morning hours deicing and sanding in arterials, focusing on hills and bridges. Plowing happening where there is enough snow accumulation. Please slow down and watch following distances. #SpokaneStreets— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 11, 2019
WSDOT crews also were up and at 'em Wednesday, working to make sure freeways and highways are safe and even deploying the famous Tow Plow.
WSDOT is requesting drivers to give crews extra space to work.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said to slow down and not be in a rush.
Spokane Police said to expect a busy and slow commute.
"The roadways are slippery and collisions are happening," SPD said in a tweet. "Please give yourself more time and prepare for changing road conditions."
"If you don’t allow extra time this morning........ We may meet and not in a good way," Sevigney tweeted.
If you don’t allow extra time this morning........— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) December 11, 2019
We may meet and not in a good way 😳😁#SlowDown
