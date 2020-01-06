SPOKANE, Wash. - A storm system is expected to bring around 1-3 inches of snow to the Inland Northwest, leading to some slippery and hazardous road conditions for the morning commute.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory as moderate to heavy snow is expected Monday for the Cascades, Northeast Washington, Blue Mountains and Idaho Panhandle.
The snow accumulations are likely to impact morning travel across lower elevations, and are expected to transition into rain in the afternoon for the Palouse and Spokane/Coeur d'Alene areas.
The NWS also said areas of black ice would be possible prior to snow developing. Snow on top of black ice can lead to very slick conditions, especially along untreated roadways. Valley snow is expected to shift to rain late Monday morning or midday.
The band of rain and snow that moved through the region has moistened our roadways and could result in areas of black ice overnight. Use caution if traveling, especially on untreated roadways. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/8hYuYMdMIT— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 6, 2020
"Temperatures are hovering around freezing this morning in Spokane," the City of Spokane tweeted. "Seeing a mix of conditions. City snow response crews are out. Please give them room to work."
Changing road and weather conditions this morning..........— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 6, 2020
Remember.........
You are required to maintain control of your vehicle at all times..........#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/oPZ9mesh5e
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.