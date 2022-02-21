SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane commuters are in for a slick, snowy drive Monday morning with most arterial, residential and highway roads covered with a sheet of snow and ice.

As of 9:00 a.m., I-90 is slick and drive times in and out of Spokane are going to be longer than usual. According to the National Weather Service, the snow is expected to keep coming until the afternoon.

Drivers should use extra caution, we've already seen multiple accidents throughout the area.

Department of Transportation (WSDOT) snow plows are making their way across I-90, WSDOT asks that you give them plenty of space. 

