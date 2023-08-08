SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were hurt in a crash on State Route 2 near Reardan Tuesday morning after a driver failed to yield.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a 28-year-old man from Burien hit the driver's side of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Route 2. A 27-year-old woman from Edwall was driving eastbound when the Burien man hit her car.
The man was driving northbound on Waukon Road before stopping at the stop sign at State Route 2. As he pulled out, he failed to yield to the woman driver, per the Washington State Patrol.
Both drivers were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
The man is being charged with driving with a suspended license, having no ignition interlock and having no insurance coverage.