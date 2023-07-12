Liberty Lake, Wash. -- Liberty Lake officials report that in the past few days, there have been instances of people driving golf carts across the Kramer Parkway Overpass, which is under construction.
"It's unfortunate because... people are ignoring the rules," Damon Simmons, the Chief of Police for Liberty Lake, said.
"It's an active WASHDOT project, and it's trespassing,"Cris Kaminskas, the Mayor of Liberty Lake, said.
Chief Simmons told Non-Stop Local they have had at least two reports of people driving across the Kramer Parkway Overpass.
"I'm aware of two... so... if there's two then I'm pretty sure... if it's not common practice, it's going to become common practice," Simmons said.
Just down the road from the overpass, there was a car that drove across the pedestrian bridge. That incident was reported to police Tuesday morning.
The Kaminskas and Simmons told Non-Stop Local that driving on the pedestrian bridge had to be intentional, as the car would have had to drive around barricades to get onto the narrow bridge.
"It would have been a big tragedy if it wasn't built to hold the weight of the car. And... think about the consequences of that... you know... coming down on the middle of the freeway," Kaminskas said.
The Mayor and Chief of Police said they do not believe these incidents were connected, despite their proximity.
However, they do suspect that teenagers are the culprits in the golf cart and the pedestrian bridge incident.